Suspects arrested after pulling gun on person selling car

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office taking to Facebook to let the community know its not playing around when it comes to vehicle crimes in the county.

As part of its Operation Diamondback, Sergeant Kevin Casey says two suspects from Charlotte, North Carolina came to York County Tuesday afternoon and pulled a gun on a person who was attempting to sell a car on Facebook Marketplace.

The suspects fled the scene in York before stealing the vehicle and led deputies on a chase that ended in Rock Hill on Cherry Road, near Oakland Avenue when the suspect’s car crashed into a sign near Winthrop University.

According to Casey, the two suspects tried to run from law enforcement when the crash occurred but they were arrested and now on the way to the Moss Justice Center in York. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Casey says a firearm was recovered in the vehicle.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says Operation Diamondback is a summer long crime suppression campaign to take a more proactive approach to stopping breaking and entering of cars and vehicle theft in York County.

So far Operation Diamondback has made 15 arrests and recovered 30 stolen cars, says officials.