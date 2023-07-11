Exciting change for CN2 Today Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Since 2018 CN2 has been bringing you its lifestyle show, CN2 Today. A show filled with local restaurants, farms, and unique stories about what makes the Tri-County such a special place to live!

CN2 Today, which has aired weekdays at 11:30 AM, will now air on Fridays at 6 PM beginning Friday, July 14th!

It will be a mix of news, fun, and great storytelling to get you ready for your weekend and week ahead.

Please plan to join us!

