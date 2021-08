YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Summerfest, South Carolina’s largest one day festival is returning to downtown York on August 28th.

this family-friendly festival offers food, music and entertainment.

In the video above Amy Gonzalez with the city of York explains more about the event and what to expect.

https://yorksc.gov/index.asp?SEC=195F4427-AF4A-4EDF-ADA5-DFCF6A9B0B00&fbclid=IwAR3l0Gs_J-u2owpJJ-oAj-C6XHV1naj63wUhB5Yisn4LIKA2x4pCZMtWcbs