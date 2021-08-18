“The Freedom Riders” Project

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) A group of people in Rock Hill who are passionate about civil rights history in our community, coming together to find a way to honor the Freedom Riders, a group of riders who stopped in Rock Hill along their journey leaders say to challenge the segregated busses and terminals of the South in 1961.

The committee is looking for anyone in the community who may have been in Rock Hill during the time the Freedom Riders stopped in Rock Hill to reach out to them.

RockHillFreedomRidersProject@gmail.com

‪(803) 265-5157