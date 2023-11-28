Student brings gun to Rock Hill middle school, according to York County Sheriff’s Office

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says a 13 year old student has been arrested after bringing a gun on the campus of Castle Heights Middle School.

According to the report, on Monday, November 27th a student at Castle Heights Middle School noticed another student with a gun and notified an adult.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, no threats or targets were made at the school.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office says they are thankful for the student who let the School Resource Officer know.

After the incident the school sent out a letter to parents notifying them. It says in quote, “We will continue with randomized safety screenings on our campus including those with the county’s K9 unit.”

The note goes on to say the school does not believe the student was threatening anyone. However, law enforcement officials are still investigating.