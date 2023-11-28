Fort Mill High School gives update on gym restoration effort over the Thanksgiving weekend

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back in early October a pipe burst caused serious water damage at inside the Fort Mill High School gym, forcing the winter sports to find alternative locations.

Fast forward to today as pictures are being shared when it comes to the repair process that took place over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Fort Mill High School says hardwood and carpet are both being installed in and around the gym at the school.

CN2 reached out to the school district and school leaders say they estimate it will take 6 to 8 weeks for the floors to be complete.

While repairs are taking place the school is asking the community to consider going to its “home games away” that are taking place at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.