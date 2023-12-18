Stafford Park Christmas Light Show sets new record to help those in need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A neighborhood known for its Christmas cheer, bringing in nearly 10,000 dollars and counting in donations and more for those in need in the community.

Stafford Park Neighborhood in Rock Hill held its annual Christmas Light Show over the weekend. The show in its 29th year draws in hundreds of people to drive through its streets, gazing at twinkling Christmas lights, all for a good cause.

This year, organizer, Dean Archer says more than 250 toys were donated for Toys for Happiness with WRHI. Also, 1,578 pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen.

Archer says they also hit a record when it comes to cash donations with more than 9,000 dollars collected and more expected to come in. The money will also be donated to Toys for Happiness.

The house in the picture above won first place after those who drove through voted on their favorite.

You can learn more about the light show by visiting its Facebook page.