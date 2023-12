ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 300 students earned their Winthrop degrees this past weekend, Dec. 16 at the Coliseum.

Winthrop University sharing these images of its graduates. Congrats to the Class of 2023!

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”