St. Anne Sophomore Who Died In Car Accident Honored With Scholarship, Family Retires Soccer Jersey

ROCK HILL, S.C. — We’re bringing you a story with more on the life of 15-year-old Ashton Dickey whose life was cut short after a car accident on McConnells Highway last July.

She and her friend were killed when another car crossed the center lane and hit them head-on.

Ashton loved her school – St. Anne’s Catholic School – so, her friends and family decided to dedicate a scholarship in her name.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid tells us how Ashton’s loved ones worked together to create the Ashton Dickey Memorial Scholarship.

They recently held a ceremony to announce the scholarship and retire her soccer jersey.