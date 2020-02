The family of 15-year-old Ashton Dickey who lost her life in a car accident working with loved ones to put a scholarship in her name, Formula Drift drivers will soon race cars with tires made in Chester County and we get an inside look on how it’s all done, this year’s Come See Festival logo, an update on all the area polar plunges and the Indian land Warriors Wrestling team winning the 3-A Upper State Championship.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and entertainment!