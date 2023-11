CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this week’s edition of Coach Talk, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with Chester High School head football coach, Victor Floyd.

The two discuss post season play as Chester High prepares to face the Chapman High School Panthers who have a record of ten wins and only one loss. Coach Floyd says the team is ready, and adds focus will be the key to victory.

Hear the full conversation in your Friday Sports Report.