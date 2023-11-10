All branches honored at Glencairn Garden for Rock Hill’s annual Tribute to Veterans

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The City of Rock Hill hosted its annual celebration for Veterans on Friday.

The tribute held at the Veterans Garden found in Glencairn Garden saw each branch of the military honored with flags and the performance of each branch’s service song. Also at the event, Air Force Jr. ROTC members posted the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flag to honor those lost.

Mayor John Gettys gave remarks for the audience filled with veterans from around the City, before he introduced keynote speaker Milt DeLair who sits on the York County Veterans Advisory Council of South Carolina.

“I’ve never lived in a community that was so dedicated to veterans, it’s unique,” DeLair said. “This day is a day that I’m proud to know all these guys and women.”

DeLair added he hopes younger Americans will find pride in the United States flag that his brothers and sisters fought to defend.