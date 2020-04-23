South Carolina Students React After Decision Announced They Won’t Be Returning To The Classroom

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The final word is in. South Carolina students are not going back to school this year.

That’s per Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. They made the official announcement on Wednesday.

And with that, another new reality that COVID-19 is bringing.

Students will finish out the school year doing e-learning at home.

CN2’s Laurabree Monday spoke with students who feel heartbroken they can’t walk the stage to graduate with their friends, continue the sports season and attend the much anticipated prom, something they’ve been looking forward to all year.

Teachers are also disappointed, but also understand the decision for the safety of students and staff.