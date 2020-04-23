ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) If you take a stroll through Rock Hill you may see some new art. It is part of the Mural Mile Project with Old Town Association, Knowledge Park and Rock Hill City leaders.

Leaders say the project is an initiative to engage the Rock Hill community to different artist and artwork with the design of 8 to 10 murals throughout downtown Rock Hill. You can visit the first one at the Warehouses on White Street. It is by artist, Osiris Rain. In the video above CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks to Evan Goetz with the city of Rock Hill to learn more.