Son Charged in Father’s Death in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the death investigation of 75 year-old Clyde Shirley.

According to the Sheriff’s Public Relations Specialist Grant Suskin, deputies responded to a location on Boyd Road Sunday, March 14th in reference to the discovery of a deceased person. That’s where they found Clyde Shirley deceased in a home.

Suskin says after investigating there was evidence that led them to arrest Clyde’s son, William Shirley.

The release says deputies and SLED agents found evidence that William neglected to provide basic care for his father, who was in poor health.

Also during the investigation Suskin says Clyde Shirley passed on or around February 25th and his son didn’t report his death. Suskin says William placed his father’s body in a closet in the home. Suskin adds the body stayed in the closet until law enforcement arrived at the home on Sunday, March 14th.

The released says according to the investigation William was a habitual drug user and utilized his father’s money to support his drug habit.

William is charged with Abuse/Knowing and Willful Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult Resulting in Death and Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

William is in custody at the Chester County Detention Center.

The investigation was a joint effort involving the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester County Coroner’s Office and SLED.

Suskin says the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute this case.