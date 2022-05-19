Solicitor Newman, “It has been a long-standing goal to expand our Diversion Courts”

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week the Sixth Circuit Adult Drug Court gathered for the first time in the Chester County Courthouse. Participants, who had pled guilty earlier, are required to attend a Drug Court hearing each week, as well as submit to random drug screenings, participate in counseling and self-help groups and appear weekly before the Judge for an update. The ultimate goal is for these participants to become productive citizens and in some cases, records can be expunged.

The grant was won through the US Department of Justice that will fund the Sixth Circuit Veteran’s Court valued at $624,917.00 for four years.

The Solicitor’s Office was one of only 10 recipients of this kind in the Country to be awarded this year. Dr. Paul McKenzie of the Lancaster County School District was the author of the Grant. Solicitor Newman received a similar grant worth $494,436 in 2018 to fund the Adult Drug Court which was also authored by McKenzie.

May 19, 2022

CHESTER, FAIRFIELD, LANCASTER, SOUTH CAROLINA:

COURT IS IN SESSION

On Wednesday, May 18 at 4pm, the Sixth Circuit Adult Drug Court convened for the first time in the Chester County Courthouse, the Honorable Judge Terri Zion presiding. The first official participant pled guilty in Chester County General Sessions Court on Friday, May 13. Participants are required to attend a Drug Court hearing each week as well as submit to several random drug screenings and participate in counseling and self-help groups. Going forward, the Drug Court will be held on Thursdays each week in Chester. The Fairfield program will be held on Tuesdays and scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 24.

In attendance for the first session were: the Honorable Judge Terri Zion, Coordinator Ashley McKnight, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker, Dana McNeal of Catawba Mental Health, Kristin Gibson and Jay Wright of the Hazel Pittman Center, Dave Ford and Josh Cauthen of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Joanna Wix of SCDPPPS, Mike Lifsey of the Public Defender’s Office, Ben Dunlap and Kaitlyn Easler of the Solicitor’s Office and Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman.

Solicitor Newman stated, “It has been a long-standing goal of mine to expand our Diversion Courts throughout the Sixth Circuit. I’m proud to say that through the tireless efforts of this amazing team, we can now offer both Drug Court and Veteran’s Court in every county in the Sixth Judicial Circuit including Chester, Fairfield and Lancaster. We have assembled a team of multiple state and county agencies so as to address the different issues that may arise when dealing with an addict and I applaud each and every one of them for making it a point to be here and help out with this program”

Ashley McKnight is the Drug Court Coordinator for both Fairfield and Chester Counties. McKnight is a former counselor with Counseling Services of Lancaster having worked with the Drug Court in that capacity. Kate Jackson is the Veteran’s Court Coordinator for Chester, Fairfield and Lancaster Counties. Ms. Jackson is a former Victim’s Advocate in the Solicitor’s Office. Both are employed by the Solicitor’s Office.

Drug Court was established in 2017 by the Solicitor’s Office. The program has been available to every county in the Sixth Circuit since its inception, but due to a lack of funding court could only be held in Lancaster County causing difficulties to participants having to travel to court. Expanding these courts to each county makes these programs more accessible to everyone. Funding to expand these Courts has come through Chester and Lancaster Counties, SC DAODAS, and US Department of Justice grants. The Veteran’s Court program was established in 2021.

This year the Solicitor’s Office won a competitive grant through the US Department of Justice to fund the Sixth Circuit Veteran’s Court. That grant, worth $624,917.00, will fund the program for four years. The Solicitor’s Office was one of only 10 recipients of this kind in the Country to be awarded this year. Dr. Paul McKenzie of the Lancaster County School District was the author of the Grant. Solicitor Newman received a similar grant worth $494,436 in 2018 to fund the Adult Drug Court which was also authored by McKenzie.

For Drug Court, participants must have non-violent criminal charges in this circuit to qualify. Each participant must attend daily counseling and submit to several random drug tests each week. They will then stand before the Judge for a progress report every week. As they move through the stages of the program they are required to obtain and maintain employment. The program last for a minimum of 30 months. Once a participant graduates from the program, the charges will be dismissed and expunged from their record. Veteran’s Court is very similar but may be completed in less time and is only open to US Military Veterans charged with non-violent offenses. For more information on Drug Courts, Contact Director Ben Dunlap in Lancaster at 803-416-9367, Ashley McKnight in Chester and Fairfield at 803-377-1141. For information on Veteran’s Court contact Kate Jackson at 803-377-1141.