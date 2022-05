YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Its time to hop on the 2022 YOCO Brew Trail with the YOCO Brew Trail passport!

Grab a passport and check off each local YC Brewery on the list.

In the video above CN2 Today stops by Amor Artis Brewing and talks with Visit York County about how to take part!

MORE: https://www.visityorkcounty.com/restaurants/yoco-brew-trail/