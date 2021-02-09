SLED Investigating York Co. Detention Center Inmate Death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The State Law Enforcement Division has been requested by York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson to investigate a death of a York County Detention Center inmate.

According to the sheriff’s office Public Information Officer, Trent Faris on Monday, February 8th around 8:15 PM detention officers discovered a male inmate who was unresponsive in a cell in the booking area.

Faris says officers immediately performed CPR until medical help arrived.

The inmate was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he later died.

Faris says the inmate was arrested and placed into custody on February 8th around 1:15 AM. The inmate was screened for COVID-19 at when brought in. The inmate showed no signed related to COVID-19.

Further details about the inmate or cause of death are not available until the investigation is complete.