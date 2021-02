ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill Police Department says its investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard.

According to Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis the a male victim was shot and his injuries are non life-threatening. Police say he was shot by someone he knows after an altercation.

Chavis says there is no threat to the public.

This case is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.