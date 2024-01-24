Sister suspects granted bond by Rock Hill judge after charges of neglect resulting in death

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bond has been set for two sisters who are charged in the death of their 99-year-old mother.

Authorities say the women, 73-year-old Martha Rutledge and her 68-year-old sister Nancy Rutledge, were issued warrants for Abuse or Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult Resulting in Death.

Investigators say in August 2023 signs of possible neglect were noticed and following an autopsy and toxicology report Officers were able to confirm the victim, who is the mother of the Rutlege sisters, died from a lack of medical care and developed infections caused by bed sores.

Both suspects appeared in front of a judge last Friday at the Rock Hill Municipal Court for a bond hearing. In court investigators say there were signs of possible neglect and described the mother’s condition as ‘horrible’.

Bond was set at $40,000 for both sisters with their lawyers saying the sisters do not pose a flight risk.

Ann Rutledge, the sister of the two suspects who lives in Florida, traveled to Rock Hill to explain to a judge that her sisters loved their mother and would not willingly neglect her health.