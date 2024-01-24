CN2 Newscast – Funding school safety, Vaping dangers & Basketball rivals face-off in new gym

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster recently signed a School Safety and Targeted Violence Bill that will make available more than $13-million for statewide hires of school resource officers. Lancaster County School District details what this means for its students.

Also, The Tobacco Free York County Coalition warns parent to watch what their children use, as nicotine vape devices have rose in popularity amongst children under the ages of 18. Specialist urge that the dangers of vaping are still not fully known.

Plus in CN2 Sports, The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets welcome crosstown rivals, Nation Ford Falcons, to their new gymnasium for the first boys basketball matchup played at Fort Mill High School since a busted water pipe caused major damage to the gym floor.

Catch these stories and many more in the latest CN2 Newscast.