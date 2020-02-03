Search Underway For Man Who Shot Woman In Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is on the loose after authorities say he shot a woman in her right heel in Chester on Sunday.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office were called around 3 a.m. about a shots fired call in the area of 2nd Street off Saluda in Chester.

A short time later, a female victim arrived at Chester Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her right heel. Deputies learned the victim had been shot while on 2nd Street.

Deputies say Vangereil Miller stood outside a vehicle and fired a semi-automatic handgun into the floor board of the car the female victim was riding in.

That’s when the victim was struck in the heel of her right foot. Miller also struck the victim on the right side of her face with the firearm, leaving a bruise on her cheek.

Deputies collected firearm shell casings from the crime scene. Miller has been issued a warrant for his arrest.

Miller is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The female victim is expected to be okay.

He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Miller or have any information, call police.