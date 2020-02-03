Mother Accused Of Leaving Young Kids Alone, Police Find Her At Area Bar

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 30-year-old mother is facing charges after leaving her young kids at home – alone.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were called to Whitner Street for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.

When they arrived, officers found Martika Adams six children – all of the ages 1, 3, 4, 7, 7 and 8.

They then located Adams at the Sports Unlimited on Albright Road.

She was taken into custody and charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child and simple possession of marijuana.

Rock Hill Police contacted the Department of Social Services who responded to the scene. The children were placed into custody of a family member.