Search Underway For Man Accused Of Murder In York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (YCSO NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in Catawba, deputies say.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found shot and killed just before 4:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Quaint Road off Hall Spencer Road.

Immediately, deputies and detectives questioned witnesses. York County Sheriff’s K-9 unit searched the area for possible suspects.

Detectives discovered 49-year-old Corey Jermaine Troupe as a suspect in the shooting. So far, Troupe has not been apprehended. He is a black male and 5 feet 11 inches tall with tattoos on his left arm.

Deputies say Troupe is no longer in the area and there is no danger to the public.

The name and age of the victim won’t be released until family has been notified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.