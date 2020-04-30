CN2 News
News
Sports
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cancellations
Take Out Tuesday Dashboard
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
66.4
F
Rock Hill, US
Thursday, April 30, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cancellations
Take Out Tuesday Dashboard
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Indian Land High School’s Markeith Drakeford-Yegge is Continuing His Wrestling Career in College
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 News
Lancaster County Family Loses Son, Writes Cards to Save Other Addicts
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 4/30/20
Business Spotlight
HireQuest Direct In Rock Hill Working To Put People Out Of Work, Back To Work
CN2 News
CN2 Picture of the Day 4-30-2020
Carolina Connection
Carolina Connection – Rick Whitmore
CN2 News
Man Accused Of Murdering 34-Year-Old In York County Arrested
Top Story
CN2 News
Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland Arrested In York County On...
April 29, 2020
YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- An NFL star who won a Super Bowl two months ago has been arrested in York County. On Tuesday, April 28th,...
Featured Stories
Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland Arrested In York County On...
April 29, 2020
Fort Mill High Student Organizes Unique Project To Celebrate Seniors
April 29, 2020
17-Year-Old Whose Family Has Close Ties With Chester County Dies In...
April 13, 2020
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS