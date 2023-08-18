Search continues for missing man in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County first responders continue to search for a missing man this Friday morning who suffers from memory loss.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 69 year old Danny Squires of Lynwood Drive left his home on foot Thursday, August 17th around 10 AM, headed toward the BP station on Lynwood Drive.

Deputies say Squires frequently goes into the Dollar General store, also on Lynwood Drive.

Officials say Squires is 5’8” tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has a slim build and a gray beard. He wears glasses. He has a prominent scar on his abdomen. When he left home he was wearing black shorts, a white shirt, and no shoes or socks. Mr. Squires suffers from memory loss and might seem lost or confused.

Anyone who sees or today has seen Mr. Squires is asked to immediately call 911 or contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office one of the ways indicated below.