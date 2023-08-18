South Carolina Superintendent of Education sees ‘early literacy’ as key to solving discipline problems

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law this week to make sure there is permanent funding for South Carolina First Steps.

First Steps is a program that creates services to support the healthy development and learning of infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

The program has been in place since 1999 off and on, but now with this new law, the nonprofit is here to stay.

State Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver recently visited the Central Child Development Center within the Rock Hill School District to learn about its Early learning accreditation.

While in Rock Hill, Weaver spoke about how the state is working to support teachers through early literacy and said its the foundational skill that students need to have.