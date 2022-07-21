School District More Attractive to Teachers with Starting Pay $43,700

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As the effort to recruit more teachers to the classroom continues school districts are making it a little more appealing to be an educator.

The Fort Mill School District held a special called meeting today, Wednesday, July 20, to approve a raise to the teacher pay scale.

The board previously approved a raise of $2,000 for all teachers, but today they decided to add on an extra $300 on top of the previous pay bump.

The increase will affect all teachers, both new and old, and will act as a salary increase that sticks with each teacher throughout their time with the district.

Fort Mill School District Chief Communications Officer Joe Burke said, “We believe that this gives us the chance to be competitive, and is representative of our district. We’ve had a long history of paying above the state minimums at this point, and we’re continuing to follow that trend and offering the most pay that we can do in our district without obviously overburdening our tax base.”

The pay increase will now give all teachers in the district a starting salary of $43,700

The funding for this comes from a few places including federal and state funding as well as local tax payer dollars.

During this meeting the board also approved the districts amended general fund budget.