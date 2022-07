LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County paramedic, who passed away following a battle with COVID-19, is getting a national honor.

This weekend is National EMS Weekend of Honor and people from all over the country will be remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Members of Lancaster County EMS will be making the trip to Virginia to honor their fallen co-worker.

CN2’s Zane Cina paying a visit to Lancaster EMS Headquarters as paramedics prepare to honor one of their own.