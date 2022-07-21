CN2 Digital Dashboard – Tribute Concert for Greenway Matriarch Set

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Anne Springs Close Greenway says there will be a tribute concert planned in honor of Anne Springs Close at the Comporium Amphitheater at the Ann Springs Close Greenway.

It’s set for Sunday, September 25th featuring the the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Close, Greenway founder and matriarch passed away in August 2021 at the age of 95.

She was a dedicated supporter and attended the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

