School-based health center opens in former Belleview Elementary School

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affinity Health and the Rock Hill School District officially opened its school-based health center for students and members of the community during a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The center provides medical care and mental health care to Rock Hill students, their families, and the surrounding community.

Located inside the former Belleview Elementary School sits this new health center with a waiting room and two exam rooms.

Anita Case, CEO of Affinity Health in Rock Hill reached out to the Rock Hill School District to bring the idea of a school based center to students and their families.

Now after receiving a federal grant for $350,000 dollars, the idea is a reality.

The new center provides primary medical care including well child visits, sick visits, vaccinations, sports physicals and more. The center is also focusing on mental health services by partnering with school district therapists to make sure students are getting the mental care they need.

Services are provided regardless of income as they are offering a sliding fee scale.

Right now the center, located at 501 Belleview Road is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 PM until 5 PM. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 AM until 12 noon. It plans to open Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 5 PM in next few months after its fully staffed.

Affinity Health Center was one of two South Carolina health centers to receive funding for school-based services through this grant.

The center says walk ins are welcome, although appointments are ideal.

The grant will cover two years but Case says don’t anticipate any issues renewing it after that time is up because of the need in the community.

More information:

Affinity Health Center has received a School-Based Health Center Grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to expand access to mental health care for young people. The most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that nearly 3-in-5 U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021—representing nearly a 60% increase over the past decade. “Young people need easy, readily accessible ways to get the mental health support they need when they need it,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson.

