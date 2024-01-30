CN2 Newscast – Affinity Health Center Opens, Chester Development Association Banquet, & Bye Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affinity Health and the Rock Hill School District officially opening its school-based health center for students and members of the community.

The center now providing medical care and mental health support, an effort to care for the whole body so students can focus on learning.

Plus, members of the Chester Development Association coming together on this Tuesday for a celebration of past successes.

And embarking on the next phase of their basketball season, the Winthrop Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams find themselves in a brief respite week after completing half of their conference games.

CN2 News has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.