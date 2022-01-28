SCDOT Treats Roads Ahead of 3rd Winter Storm

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has completed pre-treating interstates and major highways ahead of the third anticipated winter storm that is to begin tonight, Friday the 28th.

This third storm is projected to bring snow and rain tonight with freezing occurring overnight into Saturday, creating hazardous roadways.

SCDOT says it will have wreckers and SHEP trucks deployed along key interstates to help provide assistance to motorists and avoid possible backups.

They are also sending a reminder to drivers to monitor conditions and to avoid traveling during winter weather events such as snow and ice.