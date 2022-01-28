Violent Bus Crash Video Released – District Trying To Raise Awareness

Indian Land, S.C. (CN2 News) – A well loved bus driver in Lancaster County was in a violent bus crash after an oncoming car crossed the center line yesterday, January 26th. The district sharing its dash cam video, hoping to raise awareness about bus safety.

The Lancaster County School District’s Safety & Transportation Office say the bus was hit by two separate vehicles before losing control and traveling about 30ft into the woods off of Harrisburg Road in Indian Land.

The driver, Judy Carter, had just finished her route and was alone when the crash occurred. She received serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Bryan Vaughn, Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation, took to social media releasing the video of the accident saying, “Once you see this you will see why we are so concerned about bus travel in inclement weather. Just imagine the risks when there are 70 kids on the bus and if we were in icy weather or a thunderstorm.”

That video is above, and below you’ll see a video from a previous newscast that includes pictures showing all the damage.

The SC Highway Patrol is still investigating.