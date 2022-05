ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – From Monday, May 2nd through Friday, May 6th, of this week, during the overnight hours…10:30 PM to 1:30 AM, the following on-ramps will be temporarily closed for work by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

– Southbound on-ramps 82, 83 & 85

– Northbound ramps 73, 75, 77 & 79

in addition, two right lanes on I-77 North & Southbound will be closed, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM until Friday, May 6th.