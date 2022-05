ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Astronaut Brigadier General Charlie Duke, Lancaster’s son, spoke to a sold out crowd at the Catawba Falls Events facility in Great Falls.

Inmates in Chester County will soon have the chance to have access to tablets while behind bars.

Plus, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple cars broken into in Indian Land, no arrests have been made yet.

We have those stories and more.