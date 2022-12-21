SCDOT Pretreating Roads and Bridges Ahead of Holiday Traffic & Weather Conditions

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winter has arrived and with the forecast predicting colder weather and a possible buildup of ice or snow, SCDOT is planning ahead and pretreating roads.

SCDOT workers are out today pretreating roads and bridges to prevent the possible buildup of ice or snow. SCDOT is continually monitoring weather conditions, and workers in each county of South Carolina are prepared to follow a designated plan in case of winter weather.

Motorists are urged to use caution while driving, especially during increased holiday traffic. Motorists should avoid travel during winter weather events. Snow and ice can be hazardous. If travel is essential, motorists should use extreme caution, reduce speeds and stay clear of road crews performing clearing and de-icing operations.

In case of emergency, motorists should call *47 for SCDOT State Highway Emergency Program (SHEP) assistance.

In the event of winter weather, refer to www.scdot.org, Facebook.com/SCDOT or @SCDOTPress on Twitter for the latest information.

Media Inquiries: media@scdot.org or (803) 737-1270