CN2 Today – Happy Hanukkah, Celebrating the Festival of Lights

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Happy Hanukkah to our viewers who celebrate!

Each night of the eight-day celebration, a candle is lit to represent the ancient Temple lantern that miraculously burned for 8 days, when there was only enough oil for one night. There is a ninth candle, called a helper candle, that is used to light the others. At sunset when lighting the candles, families often recite prayers and sing songs.

This Wednesday evening is the 4th Night of Hanukkah. Recently Temple Solel celebrated with a Hanukkah concert, filled with music, prayer and celebration with a performance by The Ruach.

Grace Presbyterian Church opened its doors Temple Solel who had been looking for a Temple home.

Click for full story.