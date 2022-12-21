S.C. Rep. Warns Parents About “Sextortion” Crimes Targeting Children

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Newly elected South Carolina House Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey is already at work in Columbia.

He recently filed a bill, that if passed would make sexual extortion a crime in the state, punishable up to the max South Carolina allows, which is 30 years.

This comes after Guffey says his son, Gavin became a victim to the crime. Guffey says Gavin took his own life in July 2022.

Now, Guffey is making it his mission to help other children not fall victim to this crime and if they do, he wants them to know its ok to tell someone so the alleged criminals can be held accountable.

The FBI says it has seen a huge increase in the number of cases involving children and teens being threatened and coerced into sending explicit images online.

According to reports, the FBI issued a public safety alert this week after seeing a rise in victims to sextortion.

In the video above, Guffey sits down with CN2’s Renee O’Neil and explains more about his bill and his message to parents and caregivers.

To learn more about Guffey’s bill, visit: https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess125_2023-2024/bills/3583.htm

More information on sextortion: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/sextortion