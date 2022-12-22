Mother Says School Should Have Done More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children.

The mother of those 2 kids, and Bradshaw’s ex-wife, says he should have never been allowed to take them out of Oakdale Elementary School in the first place, adding it wasn’t the first time.

Rock Hill School District says it followed its policies correctly.

CN2’s Zane Cina sitting down with that mom who says enough is enough,