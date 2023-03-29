SC Representative Guffey featured in People Magazine talking about his son’s death

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After his 17 year-old son died by suicide as a result of being a victim of sextortion, an anguished father, who is also a SC House of Representative, spoke to People Magazine with the intention of protecting other young people from enduring the same fate.

We sat down with District 48 Representative Brandon Guffey to learn more about a bill he proposed, called Gavin's Bill and how Guffey's life changed this past year. Click here for interview.

This past week in South Carolina Gavin’s Bill, which addresses Sextortion, passed in the Judiciary Sub-Committee to begin the process of raising awareness that Sextortion is becoming a major issue. The goal of the bill is to open the eyes of parents. The FBI says they handle thousands of cases primarily involving boys 13 to 17 years of age.