CN2 Today – Spring recipes, cardio workout, kayak trips & a musical!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods learn more about Northwestern High School’s Beauty and the Beast Musical!

Plus, Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is bringing back its Moonlight Kayak Trips! Tom Bell with the city explains just where you can sign up to enjoy a night on the water.

And cardio doesn’t always have to mean running. Kay Baker with Love Life Fitness Studio shows Renee some easy cardio workouts to try at home.

Plus, with the Spring season comes fresh fruits and veggies! Clemson Extension mixes up some easy recipes to try at home.

Join us for the fun in the video above!