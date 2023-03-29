CN2 Today – Spring recipes w/ Clemson Extension

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Leaders with Clemson Extension share easy and healthy recipes with CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil.

Below are the recipes.

Taco bowl: makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • Minute Brown Rice, microwavable rice cups 4.4 oz (2 count)
  • 15 oz can (no salt added) black beans (drained and rinsed)
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 10 cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup cilantro
  • 1 lime
  • 2 bell peppers
  • 1 avocado
  • 2 cups lettuce
  • 15 oz can (no salt added) corn

Optional dressing:

  • ¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • ½ Tbsp water
  • A dash of salt

Directions:

  1. Prepare both cups of brown rice according to directions
  2. Heat black beans using a microwave/stove and add seasonings
  3. Heat corn using a microwave/stove
  4. Cut peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado
  5. Begin assembling each bowl by adding ½ cup cooked rice and ½ cup cooked beans.
  6. Add vegetables to bowls
  7. Top each with cilantro and a squeeze of lime

*Optional dressing*

  1. Mix ½ Tbsp of water with ¼ cup yogurt and salt
  2. Drizzle onto each bowl

Good Morning Power Parfait

Strawberry Lemon Water

Ingredients

  • 4 cups of water
  • 1 large lemon, cut into slices
  • 1 pint of fresh strawberries
  • Large spoon
  • Large pitcher
  • Long spoon or muddler

Instructions

  1. Place lemon slices and strawberries in a pitcher. Gently muddle the fruit with the back of a spoon or muddler to release the natural flavors into the water.
  2. Cover with the fresh water and place in refrigerator for at least 12 hours.
  3. Serve in a glass filled with ice, garnish with a slice of lemon and a strawberry and enjoy!

Enjoy with the fruit in the water for 1 day. After 24 hours, remove the fruit and enjoy the water for 2-3 more days.

