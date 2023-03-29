CN2 Today – Spring recipes w/ Clemson Extension

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Leaders with Clemson Extension share easy and healthy recipes with CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil.
Below are the recipes.
Taco bowl: makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- Minute Brown Rice, microwavable rice cups 4.4 oz (2 count)
- 15 oz can (no salt added) black beans (drained and rinsed)
- ½ tsp cumin
- 1 tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp pepper
- 10 cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup cilantro
- 1 lime
- 2 bell peppers
- 1 avocado
- 2 cups lettuce
- 15 oz can (no salt added) corn
Optional dressing:
- ¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- ½ Tbsp water
- A dash of salt
Directions:
- Prepare both cups of brown rice according to directions
- Heat black beans using a microwave/stove and add seasonings
- Heat corn using a microwave/stove
- Cut peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado
- Begin assembling each bowl by adding ½ cup cooked rice and ½ cup cooked beans.
- Add vegetables to bowls
- Top each with cilantro and a squeeze of lime
*Optional dressing*
- Mix ½ Tbsp of water with ¼ cup yogurt and salt
- Drizzle onto each bowl
Good Morning Power Parfait
https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/good-morning-power-parfait.html
Strawberry Lemon Water
Ingredients
- 4 cups of water
- 1 large lemon, cut into slices
- 1 pint of fresh strawberries
- Large spoon
- Large pitcher
- Long spoon or muddler
Instructions
- Place lemon slices and strawberries in a pitcher. Gently muddle the fruit with the back of a spoon or muddler to release the natural flavors into the water.
- Cover with the fresh water and place in refrigerator for at least 12 hours.
- Serve in a glass filled with ice, garnish with a slice of lemon and a strawberry and enjoy!
Enjoy with the fruit in the water for 1 day. After 24 hours, remove the fruit and enjoy the water for 2-3 more days.