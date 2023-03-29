CN2 Today – Spring recipes w/ Clemson Extension

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Leaders with Clemson Extension share easy and healthy recipes with CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil.

Below are the recipes.

Taco bowl: makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Minute Brown Rice, microwavable rice cups 4.4 oz (2 count)

15 oz can (no salt added) black beans (drained and rinsed)

½ tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp pepper

10 cherry tomatoes

1 cup cilantro

1 lime

2 bell peppers

1 avocado

2 cups lettuce

15 oz can (no salt added) corn

Optional dressing:

¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

½ Tbsp water

A dash of salt

Directions:

Prepare both cups of brown rice according to directions Heat black beans using a microwave/stove and add seasonings Heat corn using a microwave/stove Cut peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado Begin assembling each bowl by adding ½ cup cooked rice and ½ cup cooked beans. Add vegetables to bowls Top each with cilantro and a squeeze of lime

*Optional dressing*

Mix ½ Tbsp of water with ¼ cup yogurt and salt Drizzle onto each bowl

Good Morning Power Parfait

https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/good-morning-power-parfait.html

Strawberry Lemon Water

Ingredients

4 cups of water

1 large lemon, cut into slices

1 pint of fresh strawberries

Large spoon

Large pitcher

Long spoon or muddler

Instructions

Place lemon slices and strawberries in a pitcher. Gently muddle the fruit with the back of a spoon or muddler to release the natural flavors into the water. Cover with the fresh water and place in refrigerator for at least 12 hours. Serve in a glass filled with ice, garnish with a slice of lemon and a strawberry and enjoy!

Enjoy with the fruit in the water for 1 day. After 24 hours, remove the fruit and enjoy the water for 2-3 more days.