Gold Hill Middle School receives Superior Rating in competition

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Band Director Association holding what it calls Concert Performance Assessment.

This is where bands across the state work up pieces of music and perform it for judges where they will receive a rating.

The Gold Hill Middle School Band competing and received a rating of Superior with distinction, which is the highest rate a band can receive.

Many other bands including Nation Ford High School, Springfield Middle School, and Fort Mill Middle School to name a few competed as well.