SC Gov McMaster Expands On Non-Essential Businesses, More Deaths Related To COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster has issued two new executive orders.

He’s now closing ALL non-essential businesses, expanding on last week’s order. This now includes furniture stores, jewelry stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, florists, sporting good stores, book and craft stores, music stores, home furnishing stores and luggage stores.

This does NOT include hardware and home improvement stores, grocery stores and firearm dealers.

This goes into effect Monday, April 6th at 5 p.m.

He’s also issuing a second order suspending short term rentals to people from CDC-identified hot-spot locations coming into the state. This includes rentals, such as hotels, motels, resorts condos, vacation homes and bed&breakfast, etc.

Military personnel, medical personnel and first responders are excluded.

McMaster says they’ve had to add more businesses to the “non-essential” businesses list because of non-compliance.

“Stay home. Stay home. Things are safer home than anywhere else,” the governor said.



Dr. Bell with SC DHEC….

There are now 147 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina as of today. This brings the total number to 1,700. There’s also three additional deaths, bringing the total number to 34. Two were residents of Richland County and one was from Greenville County. All 3 were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions

Tonight, DHEC will release the zip codes of Coronavirus cases. DHEC will also start to release estimates of unconfirmed cases. The agency says it will help provide more realistic expectations of the spread of the virus.

Jennifer Butler with Department of Mental Health…

With Coronavirus at stake – some people can begin to feel anxiety, stress and depression.

Resources to cope – National suicide prevention hot line (1-800-273-8255) and National Crisis Text line (Text HOME to 741741) and the SC Department of Mental Health.

State Emergency Management…

The state’s emergency management office says they’ve requested more than 300,00 N95 masks, and they’ve ordered more than 1 million, but so far only 82,000 have been delivered.

Most of requested personal protective equipment ordered has not been delivered.