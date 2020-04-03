Employers and Employees Seek Out Unemployment Resources

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) As the Coronavirus outbreak continues and more businesses in are closing because of Governor Henry McMaster’s latest order more people are out of work.

“What we’re experiencing right now is a lot of individuals being furloughed, they’re being separated because of COVID-19 lack of work, reduced hours, those are the reasons those factors turn into eligibility determinations,” says South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, Chief Administration Officer, Jamie Suber.

Jamie Suber, says the first step is applying for unemployment insurance online, certifying each week, then getting benefits. He says now, additional benefits are available to help more employees. One Fort Mill hair salon owner says as a small business owner she applied to make sure her employees continue to get paid.

“You know of course it’s a huge impact on everybody and I can’t imagine just losing everything losing your job and not having anything you can live off of…,” says hair salon owner, Rena Tsatsigil.

For many, filing for unemployment is a new and unfamiliar process and agencies around our state and nation are seeing a significant increase. CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaking with South Carolina’s unemployment leaders and business owners about resources currently available.