Savory Scoop! Healthy and delicious 4th of July cookout ideas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets some great ideas for 4th of July festivities. Especially for families looking for friendly food to feed anyone who may be diabetic.

Friends from the Clemson Extension Office, Hannah Shifflette and Elizabeth Rowe, who are both Rural Health and Nutrition Extension Agents share some great ideas (recipes below).

They also offer classes both in person & virtually, just contact Hannah at (803) 697-1008 or email hshiffl@clemson.edu

You can also follow them on Facebook here.

Below are the recipes:

Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Sliders- https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/slow-cooker-bbq-chicken-sliders.html Sweet Southern Cole Slaw- https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/sweet-southern-coleslaw.html Red White & Blue Fruit Bowl-

Ingredients:

1 pint blueberries 1 pint raspberries 1 quart strawberries Watermelon- cubed 4 pears Mint (for garnish) Lemon juice

Directions: