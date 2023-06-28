Pilgrims’ Inn receives trailer-load of cereal from Piedmont EMS

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The annual Pilgrims’ Inn Cereal drive is coming to a close this Friday, June 30th, and volunteers are working to take in as many boxes of cereal before then as possible.

The non-profit holds this drive each year with the goal of providing York County families with a breakfast meal they may not have this Summer.

Like in year’s past, Piedmont Medical Center EMS is doing it’s part to drive donations to the Inn, a mission the first responders have asked the York Police Department to help with.

CN2’s Zane Cina stopping by Pilgrims’ Inn as donations come pouring in.

Previous articleNew MUSC Medical Clinic opening in Indian Land expects to treat more than 100 patients daily

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR