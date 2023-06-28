Pilgrims’ Inn receives trailer-load of cereal from Piedmont EMS

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The annual Pilgrims’ Inn Cereal drive is coming to a close this Friday, June 30th, and volunteers are working to take in as many boxes of cereal before then as possible.

The non-profit holds this drive each year with the goal of providing York County families with a breakfast meal they may not have this Summer.

Like in year’s past, Piedmont Medical Center EMS is doing it’s part to drive donations to the Inn, a mission the first responders have asked the York Police Department to help with.

CN2’s Zane Cina stopping by Pilgrims’ Inn as donations come pouring in.