New MUSC Medical Clinic opening in Indian Land expects to treat more than 100 patients daily

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new Medical University of South Carolina Clinic has opened in Indian Land. The facility has 12 exam rooms, three procedure rooms, and a casting and digital X-ray room.

A team of six doctors with different specialties will oversee care at the new facility.

The clinic is expected to be very busy, with staff forecasting more than 100 patients daily.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday between 8 A.M. and 5 P.M. Walk-ins are welcome for Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, but specialty care requires an appointment.

This new facility hopes to bring more healthcare to Indian Land. Even a new hospital to the Indian Land community, and we’ll have more on that in the days ahead.