Sam Smith Road will end in cul-de-sac instead of Sutton Road in Fort Mill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York County officials tell us Sam Smith Road will end in a cul-de-sac, where it once intersected with Sutton Road beginning on Monday, March 27th.

Leaders tell us “Sam Smith Road will remain accessible from Harris Road as well as several neighborhood roads. Message boards will be placed in the area to alert the public to the changes before the road is closed.”

York County officials say this change is part of the Pennies For Progress intersection improvements for Sutton Road and New Gray Rock Road. This is an effort to improve overall efficiency and traffic safety in this area.